Livingston sheriff's office employee arrested for escape and DWI, resigns her post

LIVINGSTON - An employee with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office resigned her post Tuesday as the WBRZ Investigative Unit began asking questions about her arrest.

Over the weekend, Kimberly Waters, 55, was arrested by Louisiana State Police on Highway 447 while driving a 2017 Jaguar XJ. Waters was charged with escape, DWI, possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle and improper lane usage. State Police would not say what led to the escape charge and whether Waters fled in her car or on foot.

WBRZ requested all dashcam and body camera footage from that encounter. State Police denied the request saying it's a pending investigation.

Sources said earlier in the evening, Waters was photographed at a fundraiser for Livingston Sheriff Jason Ard.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Waters was hired in May 2017. She resigned Tuesday morning, and all questions were referred to State Police.

A document sent to WBRZ showed her intake time was 7:23am. Her release time was 7:47am.

WBRZ asked the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office about Waters' salary, whether she was commissioned and the timing of her booking.

LPSO did not answer questions about her salary or her commission, but did say official booking records indicated that Waters arrived at the Livingston Parish Detention Center at 2:49am and bonded out at 7:02am.

In a social media post from three years ago, Waters public conversation with Dennis Perkins came to light before his arrest on child sex crimes. Perkins was convicted in January.

In that post she said, "Jason's my fam. He'll hook us up with one of the good cells."

Calls to Waters' cell phone were not answered.