Livingston Sheriff announces 3 murder arrests in fentanyl-related deaths in record-breaking overdose year

WALKER - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office made three second-degree murder arrests after investigations into separate fentanyl-related overdoses in a record-breaking year for parish overdose deaths.

During a press conference Wednesday morning, Sheriff Jason Ard announced that Travis Freeze, Logan Brown, and Bryan O'Keith Young Jr. were all arrested for second-degree murder after the overdose deaths of Robert Sibley, Angela Armand, and Patrick Kimble, respectively.

Coroner Chief Investigator Jim Brown said there have been 43 fatal overdoses in Livingston Parish so far in 2024, and that number is on track to break the record.

"Fentanyl is a nationwide problem, but it's come home here to Livingston Parish as well," Ard said.

The press conference was held because Ard said murder arrests in overdose cases can sometimes be difficult to prosecute.

"We are going to utilize the second-degree murder statute as best we can," said District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.