85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Livingston School District investigating after non-student went onto Denham Springs High's campus

2 hours 51 minutes 22 seconds ago Friday, October 17 2025 Oct 17, 2025 October 17, 2025 9:57 AM October 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — The Livingston Parish School District is investigating after a non-student went onto Denham Springs High School's campus Friday morning. 

A spokesperson with the district said that the non-Denham Springs student, a teenager at a different school who had friends at Denham Springs High, went onto campus wearing Denham Springs' uniform. 

After the student was identified, they were removed from campus. There was no threat to campus and charges are not expected to be pressed, officials added.

Trending News

"This morning, a student that did not attend DSHS was identified by teachers and students as being on campus," a statement sent out by Denham Springs High said. "As a precaution we went on restricted flow to allow our DSPD Resource Officers and administration time to locate and remove this student from campus without the interference of other student traffic."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days