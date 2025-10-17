Latest Weather Blog
Livingston School District investigating after non-student went onto Denham Springs High's campus
DENHAM SPRINGS — The Livingston Parish School District is investigating after a non-student went onto Denham Springs High School's campus Friday morning.
A spokesperson with the district said that the non-Denham Springs student, a teenager at a different school who had friends at Denham Springs High, went onto campus wearing Denham Springs' uniform.
After the student was identified, they were removed from campus. There was no threat to campus and charges are not expected to be pressed, officials added.
"This morning, a student that did not attend DSHS was identified by teachers and students as being on campus," a statement sent out by Denham Springs High said. "As a precaution we went on restricted flow to allow our DSPD Resource Officers and administration time to locate and remove this student from campus without the interference of other student traffic."
