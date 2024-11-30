54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Livingston Police Department looking for runaway 16-year-old

59 minutes 14 seconds ago Saturday, November 30 2024 Nov 30, 2024 November 30, 2024 3:53 PM November 30, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

LIVINGSTON - The Livingston Police Department is looking for a runaway 16-year-old who was last seen around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Madeline Mandella was last seen leaving her residence on foot and is believed to have traveled to the Juban Crossing area after receiving a ride. Mandella is described as a 5-foot-tall, 115 pound girl with black and red hair, a shooting star tattoo on her forearm as well as wearing an oversized light color hoodie with black jogger pants.

Trending News

Anyone with information is urged to reach out to the Livingston Police Department at 225-686-2241 or the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days