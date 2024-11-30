54°
Latest Weather Blog
Livingston Police Department looking for runaway 16-year-old
LIVINGSTON - The Livingston Police Department is looking for a runaway 16-year-old who was last seen around 1 a.m. Saturday.
Madeline Mandella was last seen leaving her residence on foot and is believed to have traveled to the Juban Crossing area after receiving a ride. Mandella is described as a 5-foot-tall, 115 pound girl with black and red hair, a shooting star tattoo on her forearm as well as wearing an oversized light color hoodie with black jogger pants.
Trending News
Anyone with information is urged to reach out to the Livingston Police Department at 225-686-2241 or the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern and Grambling kick off the running of the Bayou Classic football...
-
Black Friday: What time do stores open?
-
China releases 3 Americans it imprisoned for years, men home for Thanksgiving
-
Independence police seeking information on shooting that injured one person
-
St. Vincent de Paul holds annual turkey-carving contest ahead of Thanksgiving meal
Sports Video
-
LSU snaps losing streak with 24-17 win over Vandy in Death Valley
-
Week 2 High School Football Playoffs heat up for Central and Catholic
-
North Iberville's story book season has come to an end in the...
-
Southeastern wins River Bell Classic
-
LSU women's basketball defeats Tulane 85-74 to remain undefeated