Livingston PD responds to three crashes in six hours on I-12 stretch

LIVINGSTON PARISH — Livingston Police Department officers responded to three crashes within just six hours, all on the same three-mile length of I-12.

The first crash occurred late afternoon Fri., Nov. 1, and resulted in minor injuries.

The second and third crashes happened back-to-back in the evening and also resulted in minor injuries. Livingston officials attributed all three crashes to weather or careless driving.

“This is an ongoing battle we’re struggling with,” Livingston public information officer Chris Wadsworth said.

The department has only one officer on duty at all times, and the frequent crashes can keep them busy. Wadsworth said the department frequently has problems with the two-lane stretch near mile marker 20.