Livingston Parish superintendent announces retirement after six years in position, decades in district

LIVINGSTON PARISH - After six years of serving as the parish's superintendent and a total of 31 years serving the district, Joe Murphy announced Friday he would not be returning to LPSB in 2024.

Murphy told WBRZ Friday morning he would not be re-signing a contract set to expire in June 2024, right before the start of the next school year.

"This will be my 31st first day of school," Murphy said. "So this will be my last first day of school."

"We want it to be a great year for everybody, for all our employees, for all our children, for our parents and our communities, and we want to make this a special year for everyone in Livingston Parish Public Schools."

Murphy was elected to be superintendent in 2019 after Rick Wentzel.