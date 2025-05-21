Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office major still working at department after March DWI citation

LIVINGSTON — A major with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office still works at the department after a DWI boating incident that happened in March, deputies said Wednesday.

Paul Brignac was off-duty when the incident occurred and self-reported himself on March 22, the night the DWI happened, Sheriff Jason Ard said. He was cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and was not booked into jail.

Now, the case has been turned over to the District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux's office for processing, the sheriff added.

"Disciplinary action by this department will be decided and administered at the conclusion of the DA’s proceedings," Ard said.

Brignac, who has been with the force for 20 years, works in LPSO's training division, Ard said.

WBRZ has reached out to LDWF for more information about Brignac's citation.