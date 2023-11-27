Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office accepting Christmas Crusade applications

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Applications are being accepted from those seeking assistance through Sheriff' Jason Ard's Christmas Crusade in Livingston Parish.

Those who could use a hand this holiday season must apply in person at the following times:

-Nov. 27 through Dec. 1, from 8:30 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m.-3:30 pm

-Dec. 4 through Dec. 8, from 8:30 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m.-3:30 pm

The location to apply is 29225 Woodside Drive in Walker.

RELATED: Sylvia's Toys for Christmas celebrates 9 years of giving

Applicants must come in (or send a representative) and bring the following with them:

1. Proof that you are a resident of Livingston Parish – utility bill, school records, etc

2. You will need to provide a birth certificate for each child. If a birth certificate is not available, school records, WIC vouchers with child’s date of birth, medical records or any official documentation listing child’s date of birth can be accepted as proof of child’s birth date. The age limit is 12 years old and younger

3. Proof of income for ALL persons living in the household or Proof of food stamps – Food Stamp Cards will not be accepted as proof



Donations are currently being accepted, as well.



Additional information is available online.