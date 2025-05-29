Livingston Parish Sheriff's major arrested for March DWI demoted to captain

LIVINGSTON - A Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputy was demoted from major to captain after a March DWI on the Amite River, officials said.

Paul Brignac, who works with the training division, was arrested after allegedly driving a boat while intoxicated in March.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents said Brignac was "somewhat disoriented" while navigating a pontoon boat near the Clio Bridge, a low, unmanned drawbridge with a boatway passing beneath it. His boat, which also had multiple passengers aboard, then began going in reverse and eventually collided with a wooden barrier, agents added.

LDWF said Brignac is due in court on June 12 at 8:30 a.m.