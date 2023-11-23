55°
Livingston Parish residents have until mid-December to apply for home elevation help

1 hour 40 minutes 37 seconds ago Thursday, November 23 2023 Nov 23, 2023 November 23, 2023 2:23 PM November 23, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Residents of Livingston Parish have three more weeks to apply for flood mitigation assistance.

Homeowners interested in elevating their homes can apply through Dec. 15 for federally funded grants.

Additional information is available by contacting Amanda Darnielle or Susan Abels with the Livingston Parish Grant Department at (225) 686-3018 or LPGrants@lpgov.com.

