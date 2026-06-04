Livingston Parish President says 'wet soil conditions' delaying Burgess Road Bridge project

DENHAM SPRINGS — Livingston Parish President Randy Delatte pointed to recent rainy conditions as a reason for delays in a Thursday update on the Burgess Road Bridge project, but said officials are working to accelerate construction.

Delatte said the parish's main focus has been on the south side bridge approach, but while some progress has been made, wet soil conditions have slowed the work needed to prepare the roadway for the remaining phases of construction.

"Last month was one of the wettest Mays on record in our area, but that is not an excuse," Delatte said. "Our responsibility is to keep pushing, keep working the problem, and get this project completed."

Delatte said that, after a Wednesday meeting with parish officials, engineers, Department of Transportation and Development representatives and legal counsel, a plan to ramp up progress is being implemented.

According to Delatte, the contractor will begin excavating "unsuitable material" and installing limestone on the south side approach on Tuesday. He said this will allow work to keep pushing even after it rains.

"The people of this area have waited long enough. We remain committed to seeing this project completed, reopening this roadway, and delivering the infrastructure our residents deserve.," Delatte said.

The parish president said the goal is to have the bridge open to traffic in June.