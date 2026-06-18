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Livingston Parish president says water is receding after Tropical Storm Arthur impacts region

1 hour 9 minutes 51 seconds ago Thursday, June 18 2026 Jun 18, 2026 June 18, 2026 3:47 PM June 18, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON — Water levels along the Amite and Tickfaw Rivers began falling Thursday afternoon after the area was hit with up to 12 inches of rain, Livingston Parish President Randy Delatte said on Facebook.

Livingston and other nearby parishes were in the path of Tropical Storm Arthur, which passed through the region Wednesday night and into Thursday. 

Delatte said parts of the parish received between three and 12 inches of rain between Monday and Thursday morning. 

Although river levels were beginning to drop, he said parish officials would continue to closely monitor conditions over the coming days.

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Delatte said that, at the time of his post, Livingston Parish Government had not received any reports of flooded homes. 

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