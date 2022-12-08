65°
Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks won't seek re-election in 2023

2 hours 39 minutes ago Thursday, December 08 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks says he won't seek re-election next year and will leave the role after leading the parish for more than a decade.

Ricks made the formal announcement during a parish council meeting on Thursday. He will exit office when his third term ends in January 2024.

Ricks has said it's always been his plan to be a three-term president and that he feels he's leaving the parish in good shape. 

