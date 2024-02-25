Livingston Parish officials say no burn ban coming despite large fire Saturday

LIVINGSTON PARISH - At 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Arbor Walk resident Christy Martin called authorities about a fire behind her neighborhood just outside of Denham Springs.

"It was fairly small, it wasn't that big," Martin said.

In a matter of hours, the fire spread over 200 acres. Fire officials were able to contain the blaze before it spread to any structures.

"The fire was massive. The flames were unlike anything I've seen before. They would've covered the top of our house, I mean they were huge," resident Courtney Boyle said.

The only damage Boyle and her husband received was a burnt-up fence. No injuries were reported.

"I mean, the chicken coop was what I was most worried about at the time, but then I was like, what about my house," Boyle said jokingly.

Officials have not confirmed what the cause of the fire was but residents have their suspicions.

"Honestly, I don't think it happened naturally. Somebody said someone was burning something on the other side of the road and I think what happened was the fire jumped and started a fire over here," Martin said.

Livingston Parish Fire Protection Dist. 2 said small fires around the parish have been spreading rapidly due to the wind and dry conditions.

Sunday, Washington Parish issued a two week burn ban. The Livingston Parish President's Office said they do not plan to issue a burn ban at this time. Some people affected by the fire believe they should.

"We just had a bunch of rain, so I wouldn't have thought a burn ban should be in place but maybe it should have," Boyle said.

Wind may have contributed to the fire quickly spreading across 200 acres. Storm Station Meteorologist Malcolm Byron says winds were upward of 15 mph on Saturday afternoon, with higher gusts.