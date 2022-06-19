Livingston Parish Officials recover the body of a man found drowned in Diversion Canal

86°
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Authorities in Livingston Parish including the Springfield Fire Department, St. Amant Fire Department, and the Livingston Parish Sheriff Office responded to a man who drowned in the Diversion Canal Saturday evening.

Reports say the man entered the water from a boat and never resurfaced. 

Officials with the Springfield Fire Department and the Livingston Parish Sheriff Office say the use of new sonar technology equipped on their boats helped recover the body in about three hours time...a process that would otherwise take a few days.

