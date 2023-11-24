Livingston Parish officials pushing for more patrols on school campuses

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Denham Springs Police Department wants to add another school resource officer to local schools, and they don't want to wait to see what voters have to say in November.

Students at Denham Springs High School are on summer break, but plans are in the works to increase their security.

School Principal Kelly Jones says keeping his students safe is his number one priority.

"You do lie awake at night, wondering... concerned," Jones told WBRZ. "Social media is our biggest concern, because so many people are on it."

But right now, there's only one resource officer for all eight schools in the entire city. Police are eager to add a second one.

"One school officer for that many schools is spreading too thin," Amber Fairburn with the Denham Springs Police Department said.

There will be an item on the upcoming ballot calling for a half-cent sales tax to pay for a full-time officer in every school in Livingston Parish, but this proposal has nothing to do with sales tax measure.

This proposal calls for the Denham Springs Police Department and the school board to split the cost for the resource officer at a $40,000 price.

The principal says adding a second officer for schools is a no-brainer.

"The addition of a school resource officer could help and promote school safety on our campuses," Jones said.

The city council votes on adding the officer next week, and the school board will vote the following week.