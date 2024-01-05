Livingston Parish library introduces unique new checkout item that can help you celebrate in a pinch

It's the day of an important party and you'd forgotten any and all decorations for the big day. You could make a run to the store—but you could save some money by going to your local library.

As of Jan. 1, residents with a Livingston Parish library card have that option.

The library has introduced "Celebration Kits": bundles you can check out for major occasions to help decorate in a pinch.

The library says there are kits for anniversaries, baby showers, graduations, and more. Each kit comes with a banner, a themed backdrop for photos, and other reusable party materials.

Kits can be checked out for seven days at a time.

For more information, visit the library website here.