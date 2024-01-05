55°
Livingston Parish library introduces unique new checkout item that can help you celebrate in a pinch

1 hour 32 minutes 21 seconds ago Friday, January 05 2024 Jan 5, 2024 January 05, 2024 10:02 AM January 05, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

It's the day of an important party and you'd forgotten any and all decorations for the big day. You could make a run to the store—but you could save some money by going to your local library. 

As of Jan. 1, residents with a Livingston Parish library card have that option. 

The library has introduced "Celebration Kits": bundles you can check out for major occasions to help decorate in a pinch. 

The library says there are kits for anniversaries, baby showers, graduations, and more. Each kit comes with a banner, a themed backdrop for photos, and other reusable party materials. 

Kits can be checked out for seven days at a time. 

For more information, visit the library website here

