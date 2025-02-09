72°
Livingston Parish K9 officer apprehends suspect hiding under bed

3 hours 19 minutes 43 seconds ago Sunday, February 09 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - A Livingston Parish K9 officer helped officers apprehend a suspect hiding underneath a bed.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Denham Springs Police officers requested help to take Carl Arnaud III into custody. Deputies said Arnaud was in an apartment, refused to open the door, and was watching officers through his blinds.

Deputies said they brought K9 Rex to assist and he found Arnaud under a bed. He was taken into custody for second-degree battery and false imprisonment. 

