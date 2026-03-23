Livingston Parish government says federal government shutdown affecting flood insurance discounts

DENHAM SPRINGS - Livingston Parish residents may not be seeing flood insurance discounts as soon as they hoped, an issue which local leaders say is due in part to the federal government shutdown.

Parish President Randy Delatte said eligible policyholders were set to receive up to a 15% discount on flood insurance premiums starting April 1. The discount was tied to Livingston's FEMA Community Rating System improvement from a Class 10 to a Class 7.

Delatte said that due to the shutdown, the updates are "not moving forward on the normal schedule."

"To be clear, this is a delay, not a denial. We have already qualified, and this is a matter of when, not if," he added.

The ongoing partial government shutdown has affected the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Government employees, like TSA workers, have been going without paychecks during the funding lapse.