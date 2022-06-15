87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Livingston Parish deputies rescue four teens that got lost frogging Monday night

16 hours 38 minutes 42 seconds ago Tuesday, June 14 2022 Jun 14, 2022 June 14, 2022 5:46 PM June 14, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

GRAMERCY - Four teens who intended to go frogging in Bayou Chene Blanc instead found themselves turned around in the woods.

According to a Facebook post by Livingston Sheriff Jason Ard, the teens' rescue called for the LPSO Marine Division, LPSO Air Support and deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office to retrieve them. The teens called for help late Monday night and were located early Tuesday morning.

Drone footage showed the teens wading in shallow water and pulling a mudboat along behind them as they were rescued.

Trending News

The teens were unharmed.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days