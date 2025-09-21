92°
Livingston Parish Deputies ask for help finding man wanted on child sexual abuse material charges
LIVINGSTON - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office asked the public for help in locating a man wanted for 21 counts of child sexual abuse material.
Deputies are searching for Tyson McNickles, 19, of Denham Springs. The investigation began back in April based on a tip the office received.
Anyone with information regarding this case should contact LPSO at 225-686-2241, submit a tip via the LPSO app, or call CrimeStoppers at 225-344-STOP.
