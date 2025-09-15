85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Livingston Parish deputies arrest theft suspect after Satsuma pursuit, crash

1 hour 6 minutes 36 seconds ago Monday, September 15 2025 Sep 15, 2025 September 15, 2025 9:39 AM September 15, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

SATSUMA — A man wanted by Livingston Parish deputies for an ongoing retail theft investigation was arrested after a crash in Satsuma. 

Jomall Glenn, 33, was arrested Friday after deputies began looking for the suspect in a Juban Crossing retail theft. 

Deputies said that they initiated a traffic stop at a red light at Juban and I-12 on a vehicle of interest in the Juban Crossing investigation when the driver took off onto I-12. 

The driver, later identified as Glenn, eventually crashed and tried fleeing deputies on foot before being apprehended. 

Glenn and a passenger in the car were brought to the hospital with minor injuries. 

"Glenn did hit another vehicle. Thankfully, no injuries were reported there," Sheriff Jason Ard said.

Glenn was booked on various charges, including reckless operation of a vehicle, obstruction of a highway of commerce, flight from an officer and resisting arrest. He was booked on a $100,500 bond.

Trending News

The passenger in the car was not charged with any crimes.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days