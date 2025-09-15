Latest Weather Blog
Livingston Parish deputies arrest theft suspect after Satsuma pursuit, crash
SATSUMA — A man wanted by Livingston Parish deputies for an ongoing retail theft investigation was arrested after a crash in Satsuma.
Jomall Glenn, 33, was arrested Friday after deputies began looking for the suspect in a Juban Crossing retail theft.
Deputies said that they initiated a traffic stop at a red light at Juban and I-12 on a vehicle of interest in the Juban Crossing investigation when the driver took off onto I-12.
The driver, later identified as Glenn, eventually crashed and tried fleeing deputies on foot before being apprehended.
Glenn and a passenger in the car were brought to the hospital with minor injuries.
"Glenn did hit another vehicle. Thankfully, no injuries were reported there," Sheriff Jason Ard said.
Glenn was booked on various charges, including reckless operation of a vehicle, obstruction of a highway of commerce, flight from an officer and resisting arrest. He was booked on a $100,500 bond.
Trending News
The passenger in the car was not charged with any crimes.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: One lane of I-12 west closed after crash near...
-
2une In Previews: Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra returns to River Center Theatre...
-
Livingston hosts first cat trap, spay and neuter day to manage community...
-
K9 with the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office receives custom made vest
-
Utah governor says the motive in Kirk shooting is not yet certain...