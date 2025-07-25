85°
Livingston Parish deputies arrest man for allegedly stealing tools from local pizza shop
MAUREPAS — Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man and accused him of stealing power tools from a Maurepas pizza shop.
Diversion Pizza reported that someone had broken into its storage shed and stolen several tools on Wednesday, the sheriff's office said.
After an investigation, deputies arrested Michael Duncan, 49, of French Settlement, and found the missing tools, deputies said. Duncan was charged with simple burglary and the tools were returned to the pizza parlor.
