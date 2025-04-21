Livingston Parish council member apologizes following DWI arrest; intends to 'earn back' trust

LIVINGSTON — Livingston Parish Councilman Dean Coates admitted to being arrested over the weekend for driving while intoxicated.

"I take full responsibility for my actions — there is no excuse. I made a serious mistake that could have endangered others, and I am deeply sorry," Coates said in a Facebook post, adding that he was leaving a crawfish boil when he was arrested on Friday.

Livingston deputies said that they pulled Coates over around 6 p.m. in Springfield because he was speeding, drifting between lanes and driving with an expired vehicle inspection tag. A deputy later approached the car, which smelled of alcohol. Coates was then arrested on DWI charges.

Coates, a former Louisiana State Police trooper who took office in 2024, said he should be held to a higher standard as a public official.

"I intend to earn back the trust I’ve broken. I am cooperating fully with the legal process and taking steps to ensure this never happens again," Coates said.