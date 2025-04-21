Latest Weather Blog
Livingston Parish council member apologizes following DWI arrest; intends to 'earn back' trust
LIVINGSTON — Livingston Parish Councilman Dean Coates admitted to being arrested over the weekend for driving while intoxicated.
"I take full responsibility for my actions — there is no excuse. I made a serious mistake that could have endangered others, and I am deeply sorry," Coates said in a Facebook post, adding that he was leaving a crawfish boil when he was arrested on Friday.
Livingston deputies said that they pulled Coates over around 6 p.m. in Springfield because he was speeding, drifting between lanes and driving with an expired vehicle inspection tag. A deputy later approached the car, which smelled of alcohol. Coates was then arrested on DWI charges.
Coates, a former Louisiana State Police trooper who took office in 2024, said he should be held to a higher standard as a public official.
"I intend to earn back the trust I’ve broken. I am cooperating fully with the legal process and taking steps to ensure this never happens again," Coates said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Truck crashes into power pole, overturns on Walker North Road
-
West Feliciana culinary instructor chosen as Teacher of the Year semi-finalist
-
Hegseth had a second Signal chat where he shared details of Yemen...
-
Pope Francis, first Latin American pontiff, dies at 88
-
Former LSU women's basketball player Last-Tear Poa commits to Arizona State