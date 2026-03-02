57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Livingston Parish bridge project delayed, opening set for next month

March 01, 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - Livingston Parish President Randy Delatte announced Sunday the Burgess Road Bridge will be opening later than expected. 

The bridge was scheduled to open Wednesday, March 11, but will now be available for use on April 20. 

Delatte said the change was due to weather impacts, contractor changes and the closure of the Lockhart Road Bridge. 

