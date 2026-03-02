57°
Latest Weather Blog
Livingston Parish bridge project delayed, opening set for next month
DENHAM SPRINGS - Livingston Parish President Randy Delatte announced Sunday the Burgess Road Bridge will be opening later than expected.
The bridge was scheduled to open Wednesday, March 11, but will now be available for use on April 20.
Trending News
Delatte said the change was due to weather impacts, contractor changes and the closure of the Lockhart Road Bridge.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern Jaguars Softball hosts free clinic
-
Livingston Parish bridge project delayed, opening set for next month
-
District attorney reviewing nuisance law after deadly shooting outside Baton Rouge club
-
Gonzales man killed in fatal motorcycle crash in East Baton Rouge Parish,...
-
Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested again on battery charge in New Orleans
Sports Video
-
LSU bats still quiet as Tigers win against Dartmouth
-
Chio scores third straight 10.0 on beam to help LSU win Podium...
-
LSU men's basketball fails to win second straight SEC game
-
Jay Johnson earns 200th win with Tigers in LSU victory against Northeastern
-
Southern basketball splits doubleheader with Bethune-Cookman