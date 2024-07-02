88°
Latest Weather Blog
Livingston officials close La. 441 south of I-12 at Holden after crash blocks roadway
HOLDEN — Livingston Parish officials say they have closed La. 441 south of Interstate 12 because of a traffic accident.
In a Facebook post, the Livingston Parish Fire Protection No. 2 says a two-vehicle accident has blocked the roadway between I-12 and La. 42.
Trending News
Online traffic maps place the location about 1½ miles south of the interstate and about a mile north of La. 42.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tenant evicted after moving out, eviction preventing him from moving into new...
-
State Police implement program allowing anonymous tracking of sexual assault kit
-
Fourth man arrested in May killing of Zachary High student
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Madison Brooks rape case goes before Baton Rouge judge again....
-
State Police implement program allowing anonymous tracking of sexual assault kits