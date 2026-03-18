Livingston library board names interim director following short-lived tenure of previous director

LIVINGSTON — The Livingston Parish Library has a new interim director, library leadership said Wednesday.

Scott Kleinpeter, a Livingston Parish native who has worked at the library for more than a decade, was named the new interim director by the Livingston Parish Library Board of Control.

"My primary objectives in this role are to guide us through the Summer Reading Program and to maintain stable

operation of the system as the board conducts its search for a permanent director," Kleinpeter, who currently serves as the manager of the Main Branch in Livingston, said.

Kleinpeter has also served as manager of the system’s other biggest branch in Denham Springs-Walker.

According to the library board, Kleinpeter helped spearhead the design and implementation of a robust system-wide knowledge base, streamlining internal documentation and procedures for greater efficiency and accessibility, as well as creating essential library-wide procedures.

Kleinpeter's appointment to lead the library system until a new head is found comes after former director Na'Chel Shannon resigned earlier this month after two months on the job.