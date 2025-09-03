Livingston deputy fired, another demoted after review of graphic arrest with K-9

DENHAM SPRINGS - A Livingston Parish deputy has been fired and another has been demoted following an internal affairs review of a graphic arrest video that was posted to social media.

WBRZ first reported that the video showed an arrest in the parking lot of Locals Bar, where a detainee was repeatedly bitten by a K-9 and slapped multiple times by a deputy.

WARNING: VIDEO MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME VIEWERS

Sheriff Jason Ard said that he was aware of the video and there was a review of the actions of the deputy and the dog.

On Wednesday, Ard said one of the deputies was fired, another was demoted, and that there is a criminal review of the case.

“We have completed our Internal Affairs investigation of the incident on August 27, 2025, in Locals parking lot. Two deputies were disciplined accordingly - one was terminated & one was demoted - for violations of policy and procedure of this office. A criminal review is currently underway. The criminal review is being carried out in conjunction with the District Attorney’s Office," he said in a statement.

The man who was detained, 31-year-old Carlos Jose Leon Hernandez, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges of resisting an officer, resisting an officer with force or violence, two counts of battery on a police officer, and disturbing the peace by public intoxication.