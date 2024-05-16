Livingston deputies say they nabbed those who stole items from Denham Springs salvage yard

DENHAM SPRINGS — The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday it had nabbed four people who stole speakers and other items from a salvage yard.

Brown's Towing and Auto Salvage reported thefts from several vehicles last Friday and again on Monday.

According to Sheriff Jason Ard, three people entered the locked salvage yard and broke the driver's window on a Chevrolet truck, then stole a set of subwoofers and an amplifier from it. Miscellaneous other vehicle parts were also taken.

Those arrested included three burglaries and a getaway driver, the sheriff's office said.

According to Livingston Parish jail records, those arrested face charges of two counts of simple burglary, simple criminal damage to property, theft, unauthorized entry to a place a business and burglary from a vehicle. Ard identified them as the purported driver Layton Sanchez, 19, and Gavin Bass, 21; Rantavious Brown, 22; and Kaden Blayne Straw, 20.