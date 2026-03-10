85°
Latest Weather Blog
Crash with injuries shuts down Highway 444 in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said they are working a crash with injuries on Louisiana Highway 444 east of Louis Martin Drive.
Trending News
Officials said there is complete and total road blockage with Louisiana State Police on scene. AirMed was called to the scene.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Audubon Aquarium's rescue team to release group of rehabilitated sea turtles into...
-
Debris blankets inside of historic Ponchatoula arts center day after fire caused...
-
Memorial services announced for former LSU tight end William Frederick Truax III
-
Kentwood cattle farmer builds TikTok following by keeping it real
-
2 Your Town Wearin' of the Green: Krewe of Just Having Fun...
Sports Video
-
WATCH: French Settlement wins first girls hoops championship in more than six...
-
Demario Davis signs with Jets, Saints sign Etienne
-
Ice cold: LSU baseball loses rubber match to Sacramento State
-
The bats are alive: LSU baseball smashes past Sacramento state
-
LSU has 15 former players on preliminary rosters for 2026 MLB Spring...