Livingston deputies: 15 different people arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles
LIVINGSTON - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office announced Friday that they booked 15 people accused of sex crimes against children.
Deputies said they were able to initiate investigations into 15 different people on social media. Everyone booked was arrested for indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer aided solicitation. Below is the full list:
- Brennan Temple, 21
- Tyler Jordan, 26
- Gary Borderlon, 61
- Deandre Robinson, 26
- Cecil Anderson, 29
- Lester Verrett, 32
- James Busby, Jr., 46
- Lamar Champ, 42
- Antonio Phill, 32
- Lance Jackson, 43
- Michael Rhodes, 42
- Mark Mustafa Wallace, 45
- Francisco Castaneda-Fonesca, 39
- Courtney Pitre, 36
- David Pajeaud, 62
The Attorney General's Office, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Department and Covington Police Department also assisted. For more information, check the post below:
