Livingston Council on Aging holds Christmas Celebrations for local seniors

Tuesday, December 23 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH — The Livingston Council on Aging held a Christmas Celebration at each of its four locations on Tuesday morning, featuring food, music and games for local seniors.

The celebrations kicked off at 9 a.m. at the Livingston Council on Aging locations in Denham Springs, Springfield, Maruepas and Livingston. 

The Denham Springs and Springfield locations featured a DJ playing music. In Maurepas and Livingston, seniors took part in reindeer games.

