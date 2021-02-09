77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LIVE UPDATES: Tuesday afternoon commute

2 hours 26 minutes 32 seconds ago Tuesday, February 09 2021 Feb 9, 2021 February 09, 2021 2:03 PM February 09, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dana DiPiazza

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days