78°
Latest Weather Blog
LIVE UPDATES: Monday Commute
FOLLOW OUR TWITTER FOR LIVE, TRAFFIC UPDATES DAILY:
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Central police officers clock man going 144 mph on motorcycle
-
Prices at the pump seeing small decline; drivers eager to see continuous...
-
Baton Rouge volunteers head to Kentucky for flood relief
-
Federally funded program could help lower electric bills in capital area
-
2MAD: Stuff the Bus with Chick-fil-A; Sylvia's Toys for Christmas in July
Sports Video
-
Saints WR Michael Thomas activated from PUP list, practices on Wednesday
-
Sculptor on making Pete Maravich Statue
-
Former Southern safety Danny Johnson looking to make his mark in year...
-
Saints DT Malcolm Roach looking for a breakout year in 2022
-
Poll: LSU picked to finish 5th in SEC West