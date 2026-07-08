State, local lawmakers remember Larry Selders as 'man of the people' after State Senator dies at 44

BATON ROUGE — State Sen. Larry Selders' sudden death on Tuesday sent waves through the Louisiana political world, with politicians on both sides of the aisle remembering the 44-year-old Democratic lawmaker.

Selders, who was elected to represent the state's 14th District during a special election in 2025, was previously hospitalized in May for an aneurysm in his heart that required seven hours of surgery.

Shortly after Selders' death, Gov. Jeff Landry said that he and his wife were "deeply saddened by the passing of State Senator Larry Selders," who he called "a gentle giant who was respected by all."

Attorney General Liz Murrill said she was "deeply saddened by the sudden and unexpected loss of Senator Larry Selders."

"He was kind, optimistic about our State’s future, and committed to making it a better place for his sons," Murrill said.

Congressman Troy Carter said it was a privilege serving with Selders in the state legislature.

"Larry was a man of integrity, compassion and unwavering dedication to the people of Louisiana," Carter said. "My prayers are with his wife, his sons, and all who loved him. Louisiana has lost a faithful public servant, and I have lost a friend. He will be sorely missed. Rest in peace, my friend."

Congressman Cleo Fields also reflected on Selders as "a great man who gave everything to the people of Louisiana, and this loss will be felt deeply across our state."

Selders' colleagues in the legislature similarly mourned him.

"Larry’s passing is an immense loss for the entire Louisiana Legislature and every community he touched. He served with integrity, warmth, and a devotion to his constituents that never wavered even as he battled his own health challenges this year. Larry was for the people and not the politics," Rep. Vanessa Caston LaFleur said in a statement. "I had one job when Larry was in the House: get the daily shoe pic. I was blessed to sit across from someone so kind and giving."

Rep. C. Denise Marcelle said that Selders' impact "reached far beyond the halls of the Capitol."

"Today, I lost a dear friend and brother," she said. "Larry was a champion for justice, equity, and opportunity. He believed every person deserved to be heard, respected, and represented. His leadership, compassion, and genuine love for his community touched countless lives."

Senate President Cameron Henry said in a statement that news of Selders' death is a sorrowful occasion, calling him "a friend to all he worked with and represented, always smiling and positive in all he did."

"His constituents and colleagues alike remember a man who gave his all in every endeavor. We will miss his light and his heart in the Senate," Henry added.

Selders was remembered as "a devoted public servant and advocate for the citizens he represented" by Southern University, his alma mater.

"As the senator representing the district that encompasses our campuses in Baton Rouge — including his beloved alma mater, Southern University and A&M College — he understood the vital role Southern University plays in transforming lives and advancing our state. He was an accessible partner who believed deeply in expanding opportunities for our students and the overall community," Interim President Orlando F. McMeans said in a statement. "He will be greatly missed, and his impact on our state will not be forgotten."

The NAACP Baton Rouge Branch called Selders "a dedicated public servant and a leader whose commitment to community remained at the center of his work."

"From his service in the Louisiana House of Representatives to his time in the Louisiana Senate, Senator Selders carried the voices of District 14 with purpose, compassion and conviction," the branch said.

Lambda Kappa Kappa Ques, the Omega Psi Phi chapter Selders was a member of, said that they were "better because he was our brother."

"A life of service. A legacy of leadership. A brotherhood that will never forget. Rest well, Brother Senator Larry Selders," the chapter said.

East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sid Edwards said that Selders was "a man of the people" who was "always willing to help me move Baton Rouge forward."

Former mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome remembered Selders as "part of a new generation of leaders, individuals who were willing to step forward, embrace the responsibility of public service, and work to make a difference for the people they were called to serve."

"His commitment to our community and his desire to lead with purpose will be remembered," Broome said in a statement on her Instagram.

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East Baton Rouge Parish Councilman Anthony Kenney called Selders "a compassionate leader, statesman and a true man of the people he served."

"Gone far too soon," Kenney said. "He was always just a phone call away and never failed to offer encouragement and wisdom as I entered public service."

East Baton Rouge Parish School District Superintendent LaMont Cole remembered Selders as a friend who cheered him on and "celebrated every milestone."

"Larry stood with me through both of my victories for Metro Council, and I was honored to stand with him during his successful campaigns for State Representative and later for the Louisiana State Senate. Four campaign victories, countless memories, and an unbreakable friendship built on mutual respect, loyalty, and a shared commitment to serving others," Cole said in a statement.