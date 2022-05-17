92°
Latest Weather Blog
Little Rock water tower vandal leaves interesting mark on Johnny Cash mural
LITTLE ROCK - A water tower in the town where Johnny Cash was born was shot May 11, leading to an interesting leak on the mural painted on its side.
Residents of the small town just south of Little Rock thought the leak was due to routine overflow, but as the sun rose, the vandalism became clear. The vandal had shot the water tower in the groin area of the Jonny Cash mural.
Trending News
The city spent $300,000 refurbishing the tank in 2021.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Only in Louisiana: Alligator disrupts exams at high school
-
Family goes before EBR planning commission over flooding concerns with new development
-
$20 million added to lakes project to improve University Lakes
-
Family Road of Greater Baton Rouge helps families during baby formula shortage
-
Tiki Tubing owner arrested in molestation case, facing separate lawsuit for death...
Sports Video
-
VIDEO: Former Tigers and Saints receiver Devery Henderson talks with Corey Rholdon...
-
Saints release 2022 schedule, will open season on the road at Atlanta
-
St. Amant baseball heading to first state semifinals since 2014
-
Southern slugs out sweep against UAPB
-
Southern wins game 1 over UAPB