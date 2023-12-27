55°
Latest Weather Blog
Litter warriors find loaded gun in Baton Rouge along Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - Litter warriors with the group Keep Tiger Town Beautiful found a loaded gun along Airline Highway Wednesday morning.
According to a Facebook post from Jennifer Richardson, the gun was found within the chain link fence along the highway.
Trending News
Richardson said the group contacted the police, who collected the gun.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BREC hosting live Christmas tree recycling event until Jan. 10
-
Questions remain after negligent hunting death
-
St. Vincent de Paul's Christmas dinner has record turnout
-
Christmas Eve shoppers flood Juban Crossing
-
Plaquemine Police looking for suspect in double murder; latest shooting in ongoing...