Litter trapping device keeps half-a-ton of trash out of waterways

BATON ROUGE - This floating barrier may not seem like much, but it's working to keep Baton Rouge's waterways clean.

"One of the best-kept secrets in town, this is a beautiful paddle trail in Bayou Fountain," Kelly Hurtado, cofounder of the Louisiana Storm Water Commission, said.

Located fight off of Burbank, the litter boom traps trash that comes through our storm drains so it can be cleaned up.

"To dispose of anything that's collected in the boom properly. Recyclables go to a recycling center. Trash goes to the trash dump."

Paid for by the Louisiana Storm Water Commission, the $1200 boom has trapped more than 900 pounds of litter since it was installed last May, which Hurtado says is a success.

"I mean, we have this beautiful litter-free waterway. This beautiful paddle trail right here at Highland Road Park in the middle of town."

BREC hopes these booms can be installed in more waterways, bringing back kayaking and other water-based sports to Baton Rouge.

"We're in plans right now to figure out next steps for where the next one will go. Our thoughts are we want to make sure we are using tax dollars to the best of our ability, and hopefully, the next one will be put in a place where we have a lot of paddling, or it's in an area that collects a lot of litter," Amanda Takacs said.

Currently, this boom is maintained by donations to the LSWC. The group hopes to pass legislation that would better finance their efforts soon.