List shows more than 300 decommissioned law enforcement officers in Louisiana

The WBRZ Investigative Unit has obtained a list of more than 300 former law enforcement officers who, for various reasons, have been officially barred from working in the state.

The process of decommissioning is governed by the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) council under the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement.

"The POST council is a separate entity that was set up in the statute to govern all things peace officer standards and training. That is a 12-member board, eight of those being appointed by the governor and four of those being ex-officio positions," Rebekah Hill, state programs manager with LCLE, said.

List of officers who have had their certifications revoked, not including in-service deficiency revocations

Of the 330 or so names, 280 had their certification pulled due to "in-service deficiencies," meaning they didn't do their required 20 hours of in-service training.

"If they do not complete those hours within the required calendar year, then they are eligible for revocation."

Those people are eligible to be reinstated if they apply, which Hill says about half do.

However, there are 55 former officers who will never be able to work in law enforcement in the state ever again--officers who have been arrested and or convicted of crimes.

"Daily, we monitor all the new stations, newspapers in the state for any reports of peace officers that have been arrested for anything like that."

Twelve of them are from the WBRZ viewing area, many of which we have reported on:

Jascon Acree

Donald R. Johnson

Jason Boyet

Ronald Monroe

Shaderick Jones

Todd Tripp

Michael Williams

Dennis Perkins

Dennis Hill