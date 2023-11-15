List of turkey giveaways in the capital area ahead of Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE - Thanksgiving is next Thursday, and if you're in need of some things to fill out your spread this year, don't worry—there are several giveaways happening in the days ahead to help out those in need.

Saturday, Nov. 18: Department of Public Safety's Day of Thanksgiving Community Event at 7901 Independence Boulevard from 1 - 3 p.m.

Thanksgiving Community Giveaway at Scotlandville Towne Center Plaza from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 21: Mayor Pro Tempore Lamont Cole and the MLK Center's Turkeys for Thanksgiving at 4000 Gus Young Avenue from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Glen Oaks Community's Turkey Giveaway at 6650 Cedar Grove Drive from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.