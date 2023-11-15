60°
Latest Weather Blog
List of turkey giveaways in the capital area ahead of Thanksgiving
BATON ROUGE - Thanksgiving is next Thursday, and if you're in need of some things to fill out your spread this year, don't worry—there are several giveaways happening in the days ahead to help out those in need.
Saturday, Nov. 18: Department of Public Safety's Day of Thanksgiving Community Event at 7901 Independence Boulevard from 1 - 3 p.m.
Thanksgiving Community Giveaway at Scotlandville Towne Center Plaza from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 21: Mayor Pro Tempore Lamont Cole and the MLK Center's Turkeys for Thanksgiving at 4000 Gus Young Avenue from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Glen Oaks Community's Turkey Giveaway at 6650 Cedar Grove Drive from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Three roundabouts to be built on Roddy Road in Ascension Parish
-
First phase of Downtown Greenway Connector project completed
-
Baker Superintendent Stroder discusses district progress
-
Radio show host files lawsuit, blames loss of state house seat on...
-
Eric Dooley ousted as Southern University football coach; Jags name interim replacement