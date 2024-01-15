Latest Weather Blog
List of school closures amid severe freezing weather
This is a list of schools canceling classes amid the severe weather and hard freeze anticipated for Tuesday. This article will be updated as more schools announce their decisions. Unless otherwise specified, these closures only affect school for Tuesday, Jan. 16.
The Brighton School
Central Community School System
Central Private School
Dalton Elementary School
East Baton Rouge Parish Schools
East Feliciana Parish Schools
Episcopal School of Baton Rouge
Holy Family School
Iberville Parish Schools (Tuesday and Wednesday)
IDEA Public Schools
Inspire Charter Academy
Lanier Elementary School
Louisiana Christian University
Louisiana School for the Deaf/Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired
McKanstry Preparatory School
Pointe Coupee Schools
Silliman Institute
South Baton Rouge Charter
Southern University
West Baton Rouge Schools
West Feliciana Parish Schools
Zion City School
