List of school closures amid severe freezing weather

This is a list of schools canceling classes amid the severe weather and hard freeze anticipated for Tuesday. This article will be updated as more schools announce their decisions. Unless otherwise specified, these closures only affect school for Tuesday, Jan. 16.

The Brighton School

Central Community School System

Central Private School

Dalton Elementary School

East Baton Rouge Parish Schools

East Feliciana Parish Schools

Episcopal School of Baton Rouge

Holy Family School

Iberville Parish Schools (Tuesday and Wednesday)

IDEA Public Schools

Inspire Charter Academy

Lanier Elementary School

Louisiana Christian University

Louisiana School for the Deaf/Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired

McKanstry Preparatory School

Pointe Coupee Schools

Silliman Institute

South Baton Rouge Charter

Southern University

West Baton Rouge Schools

West Feliciana Parish Schools

Zion City School