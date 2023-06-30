List of 4th of July celebrations in and around the Baton Rouge area

Here's a list of events celebrating Independence Day in Baton Rouge and its surrounding areas. All events happen on July 4th unless specified otherwise.

CENTRAL'S FREEDOM AND FIREWORKS

July 1, 4 p.m. - 8:45 p.m.

Settlement at Shoe Creek, 14150 Grand Settlement Blvd

Free event with live music, kid's activities and a fireworks show.

WALKER FOURTH OF JULY

July 1, 4 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Sidney Hutchinson Park, 30500 Corbin Avenue

Another free, family-friendly event featuring food, activities and music.

BATON ROUGE / KENILWORTH INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE

July 3, 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Kenilworth Parkway in Baton Rouge, about four miles south of LSU off Highland Road.

Free parade celebrating Independence Day.

BATON ROUGE CONCERT BAND JULY 4TH CONCERT

7:00 PM - 8:30 p.m.

The Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

Free concert featuring patriotic music, marches, Big Band, and other Americana music to mark the day.

FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION AT LSU MUSEUM OF ART

7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

LSU Museum of Art at the Shaw Center for the Arts, at 100 Lafayette Street, Sixth Floor, Shaw Center for the Arts.

Tickets required to be purchased beforehand. Includes fireworks, dinner by Tsunami, and music.

WBRZ'S FIREWORKS ON THE MISSISSIPPI

9 p.m. - 9:25 p.m.

Riverfront Plaza & City Dock, 1650 Highland Road

WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi sponsored by Spencer Callahan is an evening-long event. If you can't make it to the river, WBRZ.com will stream the fireworks show HERE and the show will also be streamed live on the WBRZ Channel 2 YouTube page. The live stream will start shortly before 9 Tuesday evening.

L'AUBERGE FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA

7 p.m. - 12 a.m.

L'Auberge Casino and Hotel Baton Rouge, 777 L'Auberge Avenue.

Their lawn viewing party is free to all ages, but their edge party is free to people age 21 or older, and their rooftop pool viewing party requires a $20 cover for those age 21 or older.

JULY 4TH FEST

5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Old Ferry Landing, 198-100 S. River Road, Port Allen, LA

Free event with food, live music, fireworks and other activities like water slides, a magic show, face painting and space walks. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m..

PLAQUEMINE JULY 4TH HOMETOWN CELEBRATION

3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Plaq. Community Center & Pavilion, 57845 Foundry St

Another free event with a boat parade and fireworks.