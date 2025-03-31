80°
Lightning hits satellite dish, sparking house fire in Zachary
ZACHARY - A home in Zachary caught fire Monday morning after a bolt of lightning hit the house's satellite dish.
The Zachary Fire Department said the fire happened around 6:30 a.m. along Jacocks Road. Fire investigators said the lightning strike sparked the fire, which was contained to the attic.
Firefighters said the living area of the home was saved with minimal smoke and water damage.
