License plate reader helped police solve deadly hit and run in Central; arrest made Monday
CENTRAL - Police said a license plate reader stationed near the site of a deadly hit-and-run crash helped officers capture the driver responsible.
On Monday, the Central Police Department announced the arrest of Juan Ramirez in the deadly crash, which happened March 11 on Joor Road near Tynewood Avenue.
Juan Ramirez turned himself in to Central PD this morning for negligent homicide/hit-and-run in a March wreck that killed Ryan Russell. PD says they were able to catch him using license plate readers @wbrz pic.twitter.com/LJQRPw1fJT— Bess Casserleigh (@BCasserleigh) May 9, 2022
Police said the victim, 38-year-old Ryan Russell, had pulled over after items fell out the bed of his truck on Joor Road. Russell was near his truck, with the hazard lights on, in the center lane collecting his things when Ramirez struck him with his pickup truck, police said.
Ramirez never stopped to check on the victim after the crash, and his truck was seen fleeing the area on surveillance video. A plate-reading camera near the crash scene caught the truck on video just moments before the wreck, and helped police identify Ramirez as the suspect.
His truck was later seized and the "Ford Sync module" inside his truck helped investigators approximate his whereabouts around the time of the crash.
Ramirez turned himself in at the Central Police Department on Monday. He was booked for negligent homicide and hit-and-run driving. His bond was set at $55,500.
