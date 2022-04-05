70°
Levi Lewis has successful showing at UL Pro Day
Twenty seven NFL teams showed up to the campus of UL Monday afternoon for the Ragin Cajuns' annual pro day. Among the eight players scheduled to workout was quarterback and Scotlandville product Levi Lewis. Louisiana's all time program leader in touchdown passes tested well in the broad jump, cone drills, shuttle and 40 yard dash while also putting on a display during his throwing workout.
