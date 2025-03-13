Level 4/5 moderate risk for severe weather on Saturday

A significant storm system will bring the threat of severe weather early this weekend. A stretch of beautiful weather will follow.

Tonight & Tomorrow: As low temperatures stop in the low 60s, some low clouds and fog will be possible overnight. Many will be rooting for some gaps of sky visibility, though, as a total lunar eclipse will be happening between 12:10am – 3:47am, peaking around 1:58am. Friday, the winds will pick up, making for a breezy afternoon with highs in the mid-80s. While most of the area will remain dry, a few showers or thunderstorms could develop later in the day, especially as a frontal system starts making its approach from the west. Only about 20% of the area is expected to receive any rain.

Saturday: Saturday is shaping up to be a stormy day across southern Louisiana and Mississippi. A strong weather system will move through from the morning into the early afternoon hours, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms could be severe, with the potential for damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center has assigned an uncommon (1-2 times per year, locally) Level 4/5 “Moderate Risk” of severe weather for the Baton Rouge Area and points to the northeast. Generally, this means numerous severe thunderstorms are expected within the risk area, and some storms could be particularly intense. The system is expected to move quickly, so the worst of the weather will likely be during the first half of the day. By the evening, the front should push east, bringing much calmer conditions.

Up Next: Just in time for 40th Wearin’ of the Green Parade and St. Patrick’s Day festivities, Sunday will bring a major shift in the weather—cooler, drier air will settle in, dropping highs to a comfortable 75°F with plenty of sunshine. Monday and Tuesday look fantastic as well, with highs in the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. By Wednesday, temperatures will climb back to 80°F, with just a slight chance of rain returning.

– Josh

