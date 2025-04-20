'Let's regulate it': State lawmaker wants to create marijuana pilot program

BATON ROUGE - Marijuana for recreational use is legal in more than 20 states, but in Louisiana, it's designated specifically for medicinal use. A New Orleans lawmaker wants to see how the state could benefit from a new source of income.

State Rep. Candace Newell has tried expanding Louisiana's marijuana industry during multiple legislative sessions.

"People are already using it. Let's regulate it," Newell says. "I figured, let's try to work on a pilot program."

Newell wants to test a three-year pilot program that will legalize cannabis on a small scale and operate out of currently existing dispensaries. She says that during the pilot program, the state will research and answer questions like how big the demand is and where.

"I'm not just looking at it as 'oh let's legalize weed'," Newell said. "I'm looking at it as a new revenue source."

State Rep. Edmond Jordan wants to levy a 15% excise tax on cannabis production facilities and retailers. The money would go towards pay raises for teachers and support staff, under the bill.

Colorado, one of the first states to legalize recreational use has a similar excise tax and a 15% sales tax.

Those who oppose legalizing cannabis say it adversely affects a person's health. Last year Newell's similar bill died in committee, but she says she wants to find a safer way for people to consume marijuana if they choose to.

"[We want to make sure] it's not laced with fentanyl, it's a clean product and it's safe," Newell said.

If the measure passes, the pilot program will go into effect in January 2026 through 2029.