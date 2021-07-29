Les Miles says refund announcement coming Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - Head LSU football coach Les Miles said an announcement about ticket refunds after this weekend's canceled game against McNeese State will be made later Tuesday.

>UPDATE: LSU announced it will issue refunds for tickets. Click HERE for the latest story.

Miles addressed the media during his weekly lunchtime press conference, and said his players are excited about another chance to open the season this coming weekend against Mississippi State.

LSU chose to cancel Saturday night's game due to severe weather with continuous lightning. During his press conference, Miles said he and the rest of the coaching staff watched WBRZ's coverage of the storm from the locker room.

"We watched WBRZ weather the whole time. They stayed on the entire time. They should take a bow," he said.

Miles said his players looked good, even if they only got nine plays in. He said Australian punter Jamie Keehn kicked a "bomb" during their first series. He said quarterback Brandon Harris was also ready to immediately get back on the field and play during the weather delays.

Les said the challenge will be finding ways to continue to improve without having a game under their belts to analyze, but they'll be very well-rested on the road against Mississippi State.