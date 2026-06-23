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Lenny Lemoine steps aside as CEO of LEMOINE; named construction firm's executive chairman

5 hours 46 minutes 58 seconds ago Tuesday, June 23 2026 Jun 23, 2026 June 23, 2026 1:06 PM June 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Lenny Lemoine is stepping down as CEO of Baton Rouge-based construction management company LEMOINE, the firm announced Tuesday. 

Lenny Lemoine served as CEO of the company for more than 25 years. He will transition to a new role as executive chairman, the company founded by the Lemoine family more than five decades ago said in a statement. 

“This transition represents both a celebration of Lenny’s extraordinary leadership and a confident step into the future,” the statement continued. “We are highly confident that the organization he helped build will continue to thrive under this next generation of leadership.”

Seth Lemoine will take over as LEMOINE's CEO after working at the firm, which also does regional commercial general contracting, for 24 years. He has most recently served as the company's Response and Resiliency Service Chief Operating Officer.

William Lemoine will transition into the COO position after 30 years serving at LEMOINE, most recently as President of Building Construction and Chief Operating Officer of the company's Building, Infrastructure, and Program Management service lines.

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