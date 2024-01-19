Legislature gives final approval to new House map; EBR would share seats with Shreveport, Monroe areas

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana lawmakers ended a special session Friday to create two minority-majority U.S. House districts, and in doing so divided East Baton Rouge Parish voters among a pair of U.S. House districts that extend into Shreveport and Monroe.

It is hoped the maps will comply with a federal court order to diversify Louisiana's representation in the U.S. House. Even though Black people make up one-third of the state's population, a map that legislators previously approved only had one minority-majority district among Louisiana's six seats.

“Math prevailed," Rep. Troy Carter said. The New Orleans-area congressman is the only Black representative in Louisiana's Washington delegation.

Even though the math was simple, there remained anxieties during the session that the state might not change the breakdown and that U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick order would step in and draw new maps herself. At midweek, Louisiana's new attorney general, Liz Murrill, said "We have a federal judge holding her pen in one hand and a gun to our head in the other."

The House gave final passage Friday to a Senate bill that converts Rep. Garret Graves' 6th Congressional District into a minority-majority district. If Gov. Jeff Landry signs the bill, the district would extend from the northwestern half of East Baton Rouge Parish westward to Opelousas, then northward to Natchitoches and Shreveport.

The remainder of East Baton Rouge Parish would be in the 5th Congressional District, with voters along the Pearl River east of Bogalusa and along the Arkansas border north of Bastrop and Tallulah. Much of the Monroe metro area is also in the 5th District served by Rep. Julia Letlow.

A House panel had wanted to split Baton Rouge among three districts, but the House on Friday rejected the idea. It ended its session three days early.

“The governor shared with us his commitment to ending the redistricting litigation so the legislature could quickly focus on the issues that will make Louisiana an even better place to live and work,” said House Speaker Phillip DeVillier, R-Eunice. “We didn’t want a federal judge to do it for us."

In the Baton Rouge area, here's how the new districts break down:

Ascension Parish: Split among U.S. House District 1 (Rep. Steve Scalise-east) and U.S. House District 2 (Carter-west).

Assumption Parish: District 2 (Carter).

East Baton Rouge: District 5 (Letlow) includes precincts 1-12, 1-34, 1-41, 1-42, 1-43, 1-44, 11 1-46, 1-47, 1-49, 1-56, 1-69, 1-74, 1-75, 1-76, 1-79, 1-80, 1-99, 1-105, 1-107, 2-6, 12 2-7, 2-8, 2-33, 3-1, 3-2, 3-3, 3-4, 3-5, 3-6, 3-7, 3-9, 3-13, 3-14, 3-15, 3-16, 3-17, 3-18, 3-21, 3-22, 3-23, 3-25, 3-26, 3-29, 3-30, 3-31, 3-33, 3-34, 3-35, 3-36, 3-37, 3-38, 3-39, 3-40, 3-41, 3-43, 3-45, 3-46, 3-47, 3-48, 3-49, 3-51, 3-53, 3-58, 3-60, 3-61, 3-62, 3-64, 3-65, 3-66, 3-67, 3-68, 3-71, 3-73 and 3-74.

East Baton Rouge: District 6 (Graves) includes precincts 1-1, 1-2, 1-3, 1-4, 1-5, 1-6, 1-7, 1-8, 1-9, 1-10, 1-11, 1-13, 1-14, 1-15, 1-16, 1-17, 1-18, 1-19, 1-20, 1-21, 1-22, 1-23, 1-24, 1-25, 1-26, 1-27, 1-28, 1-29, 1-30, 1-31, 1-32, 1-33, 1-35, 1-36, 1-37, 1-38, 1-39, 1-40, 1-45, 1-48, 1-50, 1-51, 1-52, 1-53, 1-54, 1-55, 1-57, 1-58, 1-59, 1-60, 1-61, 1-62, 1-63, 1-64, 1-65, 1-66, 1-67, 1-68, 1-70, 1-71, 1-72, 1-73, 1-77, 1-78, 1-81, 1-82, 1-83, 1-84, 1-85, 1-86, 1-87, 1-88, 1-89, 1-90, 1-91, 1-92, 1-93, 1-94, 1-95, 1-96, 1-97, 1-98, 1-100, 1-101, 1-102, 1-103, 1-104, 2-1, 2-2, 2-3, 2-4, 2-5, 2-9, 2-10, 2-11, 2-12, 2-13, 2-14, 2-15, 2-16, 2-17, 2-18, 2-19, 2-20, 2-21, 2-22, 2-23, 2-24, 2-25, 2-26, 2-27, 2-28, 2-29, 2-30, 2-31, 2-32, 2-34, 2-35, 2-36, 2-37, 2-38, 3-8, 3-10, 3-11, 3-12, 3-19, 3-20, 3-24, 3-27, 3-28, 3-32, 3-42, 3-44, 3-50, 3-52, 3-54, 3-55, 3-56, 3-57, 3-59, 3-63, 3-69, 3-70, 3-72, 3-75 and 3-76.

East Feliciana Parish: District 5 (Letlow)

Iberville Parish: District 2 (Carter)

Livingston Parish: Split among District 1 (Scalise-south) and District 5 (Letlow-north).

Pointe Coupee Parish: District 6 (Graves).

St. Helena Parish: District 5 (Letlow).

St. James Parish: District 2 (Carter).

Tangipahoa Parish: Split among District 1 (Scalise) and District 5 (Letlow).

West Baton Rouge Parish: District 6 (Graves).

West Feliciana Parish: District 5 (Letlow).

The districts of Rep. Mike Johnson, the Speaker of the House, and Rep. Clay Higgins are not in the immediate Baton Rouge area. Higgins represents the Morgan City area and St. Mary Parish.